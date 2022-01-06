How a smile makeover can change your life

Your smille says a lot about you and if you're selfconcious about yours, Stubbs Dental can help!

Dr. Riley Robinson of Stubbs Dental in Bountiful says there are several candidates for a smile makeover: broken or chipped teeth, missing or decayed.

When it comes to the smile makeover there are several options::

Veneers- wafer-thin shells that our cosmetic dentists can attach to the surfaces of imperfect teeth. If you have a tooth that is chipped, cracked, slightly misaligned, or deeply stained

Cosmetic Crowns- like caps that cover damaged teeth. f your tooth is too damaged to support a veneer, we may recommend covering it with a dental crown instead.

Dental implants- permanently replace missing teeth - best option they stimulate the jawbone and prevent jawbone atrophy.

Full mouth reconstruction - All-on-4 - best option for those in a denture or heading towards one due to missing teeth/decay. List benefits of A4 over traditional dentures and when its best to do this rather than restoring.



Stubbs Dental is offering a special for Fox 13 viewers: Free consultations and second opinions plus 20% off the All on 4 procedure at all four Stubbs Dental locations.

Visit stubbsdental.com for more information or to make an appointment.