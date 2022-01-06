How a smile makeover can change your life

Watch
If you never smile wide in your family photos or selfies, Stubbs Dental can help you get the smile you've always dreamed of.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jan 06, 2022
Your smille says a lot about you and if you're selfconcious about yours, Stubbs Dental can help!

Dr. Riley Robinson of Stubbs Dental in Bountiful says there are several candidates for a smile makeover: broken or chipped teeth, missing or decayed.

When it comes to the smile makeover there are several options::

  • Veneers- wafer-thin shells that our cosmetic dentists can attach to the surfaces of imperfect teeth. If you have a tooth that is chipped, cracked, slightly misaligned, or deeply stained
  • Cosmetic Crowns- like caps that cover damaged teeth. f your tooth is too damaged to support a veneer, we may recommend covering it with a dental crown instead.
  • Dental implants- permanently replace missing teeth - best option they stimulate the jawbone and prevent jawbone atrophy.
  • Full mouth reconstruction - All-on-4 - best option for those in a denture or heading towards one due to missing teeth/decay. List benefits of A4 over traditional dentures and when its best to do this rather than restoring. 

Stubbs Dental is offering a special for Fox 13 viewers: Free consultations and second opinions plus 20% off the All on 4 procedure at all four Stubbs Dental locations.
Visit stubbsdental.com for more information or to make an appointment.

