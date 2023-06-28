Watch Now
How a sound bath could help you focus on what's really important to you

What is a "Sound Bath"?
Sound Bowls are a form of sound therapy. Here's how it works.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 15:41:04-04

Danielle Pitcher, owner of Wellness Alignment, is a yoga instructor as well as an expert in sound baths.

The phrase “sound bath” is often used to refer to an experience where you allow sound to "wash over you".

The sound waves can come from various sources, including instruments like sound bowls.

Danielle says she believes sound baths can sharpen the mind, detox the body and ground you, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

During a sound healing session, the sound frequencies slow down your brain waves to delta and theta states which are deeply restorative, stimulating the nervous system activating your body's system of self healing and repair.

Danielle teachers ground and one-on-one sound bath sessions and offers online memberships.

You can learn more at wellnessalignment.com.

