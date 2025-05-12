How a Utah mom uses "screens" to support her kids' emotional well-being.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, when many families think more intentionally about how to support their kids' emotional well-being.

And while you don't normally associate screen time with mental wellness, a Utah mom says she's found a way to use phones for that purpose.

Tanya Willis joined us in studio with two of her six kids, Ian (15) and Haley (12), to tell us how.

Tanya says she struggled to find the right balance with technology, wanting to protect her kids from harmful content and screen addiction, while also helping them build confidence, independence and real-world connections.

So, instead of banning technology, Tanya looked for a healthier way to use it — one that would spark conversations and help her kids grow stronger with tech, not just without it.

She now uses a platform called Troomi, that sends daily positive messages to her kids, encouraging emotional check-ins and self-awareness.

Troomi is a Utah-based company that builds phones for kids with tools like Troodi, an AI-powered chatbox that promotes emotional wellness.

It helps parents introduce tech gradually and intentionally, with features that grow alongside the child, without distractions from social media, ads or open internet access.

You can learn more at troomi.com.