Watch Now
The Place

Actions

How about Italian for the main course and cookies for dessert? Yum!

Tasty Tuesday
How does Italian for lunch sound? Yum! Plus, cookies for dessert in this week's Tasty Tuesday.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 15:14:48-04

How about Italian for the main course and cookies for dessert?

It's what's on the menu for Tasty Tuesday with Salt Lake Foodie.

Sicilia Mia

Bistecca alla Toscana! Its a Prime cut ribeye locally sourced, then topped with arugula, parmigiano, and a drizzle of balsamic! Literally doesn't get better then this!

Tagliatelle Ragu della Nonna! This recipe is the chef's nonnas famous ragu! It is slow cooked for 8 hours with Barolo wine, braised lamb, beef and sausage. It's the perfect Fall dish!

Antipasto Italiano! It's a mixture of local Utah cheeses and a mix of Italian cured meats along with local vegetables!

Crave Cookies - Draper

The Biscadoodle - A snickerdoodle dough base rolled in cinnamon & sugar and topped with Biscoff Cookie Butter and crushed Biscoff Cookie Crumbs.

Chocolate Pistoffee - A vanilla dough base loaded with semi-sweet chocolate chunks, toffee bits, and pistachio. Topped with even more of whatâ€™s inside + a sprinkle of sea salt.

The Samoa - Out white sugar dough base topped melted milk chocolate and a Samoa Cookie. Finished with a coconut caramel spread and melted milk chocolate.

Mochaccino Pie - Our pastry sugar dough loaded with Oreo chunks. Topped with a mocha cream spread and Oreo cookies. Finished with a cappuccino whipped cream and crushed dark chocolate.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere