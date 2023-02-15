Watch Now
How and why you want to expose your pup's paws to different surfaces

Wasatch Training Camp shows us why it's important to introduce your pups to different surfaces and obstacles.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 16:18:43-05

Bethany Tracy, owner and trainer and Wasatch Training Camp, says it's important to socialize your new puppy.

And that means getting them use to different obstacles and getting their paws used to different surfaces.

She demonstrated how to do that on the show Wednesday.

You can use a child's step slide at home or a park, or a kiddie pool. Bethany says reward their behavior with treats.

She also says plain old tin foil and plastic garbage bags work well to get them acquainted to different textures.

If you need help training a dog, visit wasatchcaninecamp.com.

