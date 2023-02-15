How and why you want to expose your pup's paws to different surfaces

Bethany Tracy, owner and trainer and Wasatch Training Camp, says it's important to socialize your new puppy.

And that means getting them use to different obstacles and getting their paws used to different surfaces.

She demonstrated how to do that on the show Wednesday.

You can use a child's step slide at home or a park, or a kiddie pool. Bethany says reward their behavior with treats.

She also says plain old tin foil and plastic garbage bags work well to get them acquainted to different textures.

