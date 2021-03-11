Menu

How are restaurants #InUtah doing, a year into the pandemic?

More federal money could be coming to help Utah restaurants struggling because of the pandemic. But here's how all of us #InUtah can help too!
Posted at 1:42 PM, Mar 11, 2021
It's been a year since restaurants had to close their doors due to the pandemic.

We wanted to check in with the Utah Restaurant Association about how they're doing now.

Melva Sine says, "We've had great support. Our patrons in the state of Utah have been amazing and outstanding whether it's been takeout, curbside, delivery, whatever, they've kept our restaurants afloat and kept them going."

For the last several months, restaurants have had to keep patrons six feet apart, but now they can reopen to full capacity if they choose.

Local restaurants who've suffered losses during the pandemic will be able to apply for more money through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

You can help local spots on their road to recovery as well. Whether you choose to dine-in, takeout, or even buy a gift card, every little bit helps.

Find more information at utahrestaurantassociation.org and inutah.org.

