How boxing classes can mitigate motor symptoms related to Parkinson's disease

Intermountain Health's Rock Steady Boxing Classes are a program using exercise to mitigate motor symptoms related to Parkinson's disease.

These are non-contact boxing classes where participants glove up and hit heavy bags.

Camille Kopa is a physical therapist assistant and certified Rock Steady boxing coach at Intermountain Health, who has seen improvements in her client's Parkinson's symptoms.

"Boxing is high intensity, and forced exercise is a perfect way to challenge people with Parkinson's disease," Kopa said. "Time is spent doing boxing drills on boxing bags mixed with exercises to improve coordination, strength balance and endurance."

Parkinson's disease is a disease of the central nervous system. Parkinson's begins when certain nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine, begin to die. Dopamine is a chemical that sends messages to the parts of the brain that control movement and mood and motivation.

As the disease progresses, the amount of dopamine produced in the brain decreases, causing stiffness, slowness, tremor, and difficulty walking along with many "non-motor" symptoms you can't see like depression, apathy, constipation, low blood pressure, and urinary trouble.

Research has shown that exercise can improve motor symptoms and it may even be disease modifying.

"The goal of class is to be a space where people can connect with each other while getting tailored exercise routines," said Koga. "We don't just workout together, we are a group of friends fighting this disease. We strive to increase intensity of exercise and to push everyone. They can do more than they think they can and deserve to be given the chance to work hard."

The exercises in the class, which is held on the campus of Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, are also modified to be conscious of safety for each participant as necessary.

Reassessments are held twice a year to evaluate where patients are at in function and mobility. Many see some improvement when they start the classes given that the nature of Parkinson's is always progressing.

Kopa recognizes and notes that clients attending class have expressed they have had improvements and prolonged maintenance of function in their Parkinson's symptoms.

"A client was unable to walk with a narrow gait and after doing classes for a few months he has improved his balance and can walk heel/toe like he is on a balance beam. This is a common sentiment. People come to class feeling stiff or saying they don't feel their best, but after class they leave feeling better than when they came in," said Kopa.

Classes are offered at Stewart Rehab on Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital's North Campus twice a week with a physician's referral or through a formal physical therapy evaluation prior to starting classes to assess movement and function.

If you'd like to be a part of the class, 801-387-7678.