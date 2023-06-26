How can a sweatshirt help with your mental health?

Rachel Barker is a blogger and lifestyle expert who started an advice column on her blog and it has turned into the cutest, most inspiring movement!

She's releasing a new line of sweatshirts that shine a light and brings awareness to mental health and why it matters.

Rachel says, "This sweatshirt line has been a very personal endeavor for me. As someone who has struggled with a lot of anxiety and the affects of peri menopause, I have really tried to have real and impactful conversations regarding mental health. The more we talk about it, the more people who struggle feel comfortable to talk about it."

She says the sweatshirt designs are meant to be a visual reminder to everyone who wears one or sees one that they matter.

You can learn more and place an order from Rachel on her website, dearrach.com and on Instagram @dear.rach.