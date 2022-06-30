How can food stay fresh and delicious for up to 25 years?

Do you know the difference between dehydrated and freeze dried food?

Lexi, the co-owner of Family Freeze Dry explained that freeze dried food tastes better and lasts longer.

She explained freeze dried food stays fresh and delicious for up to 25 years, compared to about 15 years for dehydrated food.

Freeze drying also keeps most of the nutrients in the food so it's perfect for your food storage.

But it's not just healthy food like fruits and veggies that can be freeze dried.

Freeze drying candy has exploded in popularity.

Family Freeze Dry has it all. They'll even freeze dry food you bring to them.

You can find them at 1150 W. Highway 89 in Harrisville. Find more information at familyfreezedry.com.