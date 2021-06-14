How can we avoid getting hacked on our computers and devices? Here are 5 tips.

We've heard a lot about hackers getting into computers lately.

So we turned to our IT expert, Sarah Kimmel, from Family Tech Zone for some tips.

She gave us five ways to avoid getting hacked on our computers and devices.

1. Enable 2 Factor Authentication. On any accounts that will allow it, you must enable 2-Factor

Authentication so that when you sign in, you get an authorization code by email or on your phone that you have to input before you can go further. That helps ensure you are actually signing in.

2. Phishing Scams. Be aware of phishing scams (especially when social engineering is in play). These are email or text messages that try to trick you into giving them your personal information. They may try to steal your passwords, account numbers and so on. Never give any personal information out to anyone. When you are asked for that, a WARNING LIGHT should go off in your mind. Delete or do not answer. Do not even click on a link.

3. Passwords. Use different passwords for every account. Use a password manager to keep track or use "haystacking" when creating passwords. Haystacking is…Length is Strength. Another tip is to use LONG passwords. Complexity is no longer important, but length is strength.

4. Check URL First. Always check the URL of the website before you enter your username and

password. If it looks suspicious, go no further. Move away from it to keep yourself safe.

5. Install a Strong Router with Solid Security. The Gryphon router has built-in security to help protect your network from malicious websites and intrusion attacks on smart home devices. The most common way a network is compromised is through smart home devices and accidental browsing of compromised websites. This router can protect you from both and let you know when devices are vulnerable.

Get more information at Familytech.biz and follow Sarah @familytech on social media.