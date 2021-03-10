How can you have movie-theater popcorn without the guilt? When it has "butter but better"!

Pop Zero is a healthy popcorn that is made with algae oil and pea protein.

Their claim to fame is their simple ingredients - they only use easy-to-pronounce, recognizable ingredients in all of their flavors.

Pop Zero started in Provo in 2017 back with just a few stores.

In the last 3 years, they have over 3,000 more stores across the nation and joined us to celebrate some exciting news... they are back in Costco warehouses throughout Utah.

Their Cinema flavor, which is like butter, but better, has zero saturated fat or dairy, can be found at Costco for the next 10 weeks.

To celebrate, the Pop Zero Popcorn Mobile will be all around Utah giving free samples and giveaways so be sure to follow Pop Zero Popcorn on Instagram to find out where it will be next! Butter but better.. eat without guilt.

Pop Zero Movie Night Chow

Ingredients:

• Pop Zero Cinema Popcorn - 10 cups

• Dark Chocolate Chips - 1/2 cup

• Peanut Butter - 3/4 Cup

• Powdered Sugar - 1 1/4 cups

Directions:

1. Add chocolate chips and peanut butter in a small saucepan, heat on low and stir until chocolate is melted

2. Drizzle chocolate peanut butter mixture over popcorn, stir gently until popcorn is completely coated

3. Place in refrigerator for 10 minutes

4. Add powdered sugar and stir again until coated

5. Put back in refrigerator until chocolate is completely hardened (about 30 minutes)

You can find more information at popzeropopcorn.com.