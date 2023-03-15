How do Americans do when it comes to eating a variety of foods?

Variety is key for our nutritional health and wellbeing. But how do American's do when it comes to eating a variety of foods?

Nutritionist Trish Brimhall says it is estimated that on average, Americans eat the same 20-30 foods and usually cycle through those same foods every four days or so.

And with increasing food prices adding a stress to our food budget and grocery shopping experience, it makes sense to increase our taste palates and food variety.

Trish says this is what increasing food variety looks like:

• Assess – look at your fridge, pantry and grocery cart

• Add in a new whole food each week

• Add in a couple new recipes every month

• Try a new cuisine at home or when eating out

If you have picky eaters at home, Trish has these tips:

• Involve them in the process – grocery shopping, recipe exploration, menu planning

• Help them map out their tastes and preferences so they can see what might be very limited and what food groups, flavors or textures they could work on.

• Go slowly and be patient yet persistent

Tastes can change over time. Reducing the amount of added sugar and dessert-type foods will curb your sweet tooth – consider making breakfast a less-sugary meal and drink less sweet during the day.

Repeated exposure over time to a food or flavor increases your acceptance and preference for that food.

There are health benefits that come from greater whole food variety including better nutrient coverage, lower disease and mortality risks and improved gut health.

For more information visit Trish's website nutritiousintent.com.