How do donate to the Reach Out and Read Book Drive

When you think about your favorite children's book, what comes to mind?

You may want to pick up an extra copy and donate it to the Reach Out and Read (ROR) Book Drive.

The Reach Out and Read program, which helps children ages six months to five years old, encourages language-rich interactions that improve communication skills, curiosity, memory, patience, empathy and literacy.

It also promotes reading as an opportunity to encourage nurturing relationships and resilience in children and families.

The program includes giving an age-appropriate book to children during all well-child visits from six months of age to five years old; a total of nine visits as a child grows and develops through those critical early years.

"Reach Out and Read is all about unleashing the joy and potential of each child," said Neil Davis, MD, medical director of pediatric community care for Intermountain Healthcare and ROR champion. "Reading with and to children literally builds health, resilience, and wellness in the life of a child."

You can donate a book at any of Altabanks' 24 branches from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah.

For more information please visit altabank.com.