How do the homeless in our state celebrate Thanksgiving? More simply than most of us.

For Utah's homeless and destitute population, Thanksgiving is more simple that it is for most of us.

Chris Croswhite, Executive Director of The Rescue Mission, says they host a full Thanksgiving celebration every year. This year it will be three days early so their homeless friends can have:

o Hot thanksgiving meal

o Showers

o News Boots

o Cloths

o Haircuts

o Flu shots

o Recovery program entrance

o Other referral services

o A pathway off the streets.

Croswhite says in his experience this population seems to have a greater amount of appreciation for what they do have.

If you'd like to help you can call The Rescue Mission at 801-746-1006 or visit their website: RescueSaltLake.

