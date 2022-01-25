How does a parent know it's time to take action for their troubled teen?

LifeLine is a family counseling and treatment center for troubled youth struggling with drug-use, school failure, family conflict, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, and anything else that is getting in the way of them being happy and successful.

Shane Petersen, CEO of LifeLine for Youth, joined us in studio to talk about symptoms parents should watch for. Those include anger, mood swings, family conflict, school failure, change in friends, change in sleeping habits, loss of interest in hobbies, isolation... even drug use is a symptom.

Petersen says getting the right assessment and diagnosis helps treat the core issues and not just the symptoms. He says LifeLine does a complete psychiatric evaluation, psychosocial history, and additional testing when needed.

LifeLine for youth offers a variety of treatment options including residential treatment, day treatment and intensive outpatient. Petersen says transition back to their lives is key.

Petersen says he's often asked how a parent knows when they need to take action. He says, "It's like a child playing on the train tracks. If you can't see a train anywhere, you might ask the child to get off the tracks, explain the dangers, try to bargain with them, etc. Once you can see the train, there is more urgency. The closer the train gets, the more eminent the danger, you stop trying to ask the child to get off the track and you grab them, pick them up, and take them off the tracks yourself."

For more information call 801-936-4000 or visit lifelineforyouth.com.