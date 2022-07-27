How eating a delicious meal can help make a difference in a child's life

Zulu Piri Piri Chicken Grille, an innovative African-fusion, social impact restaurant, is opening a second Utah location in South Jordan.

The restaurant makes spicy, fire-grilled chicken-on-the-bone that has been tenderized for 48 hours in a South African Piri Piri pepper marinade.

Chicken entrees are prepared according to personal taste with the restaurant's own spice index – ranging from savory lemon-garlic to Africa-Hot.

Zulu Originals include flavorful chicken sandwiches, both sweet and spicy chicken salads, Piri Piri Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo and the fresh, best-selling Chicken Bowl with grilled Piri Piri chicken, grilled corn, arugula, avocado, cucumber and Piri Piri aioli – all served over African yellow rice.

A portion of the proceeds from every mean purchased will go towards providing a meal for a child in African through a partnership with Home of Hope for Girls.

Home of Hope for Girls is a non-profit based in South Africa that offers a safe place for children and teens who have survived abusive situations, including being rescued from sex trafficking.

The grand opening at the new location at 10709 South Redwood Road is at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022.

For more information please visit: zulugrille.com.