How Ken Garff employees are giving back to help those affected by the pandemic

Ken Garff dealerships and employees have been at the forefront of reaching out to help our communities and when the pandemic hit they decided what better way to say "We’re Hear For You" than to find specific needs of individuals and organizations and help them out.

Chad Rigby, General Manager of Ken Garff Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat of West Valley, shared that his team recently went to USANA Kids Eat program and packed over 400 weekend bags for food insecure kids throughout the Salt Lake Valley. Over 40 employees participated in two different shifts.

Along with packing the food in the bags, the dealerships adopted two boys and girls clubs to ensure they have bags for the entire 52 week year. They sponsored the Boys and Girls Club of Murray and Tooele, and because of this, these programs will have the bags they need to ensure no child in their program goes hungry.

If you would like more information or know someone in need go to Hear For You.