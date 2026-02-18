Nate Webb is a school counselor who has gotten the attention of parents on social media. He posts about concerning things he's seeing with students.

Nate joined us with how kids are using Google apps to bypass school filters on their school-issued devices.

He says, "What we're seeing is students using Google tools like Docs, Slides, Sheets, and even Google Chat inside Google Classroom to create private communication spaces."

That means to parents, it might look like they're doing homework, but behind the scenes it can function like a private chat room.

So, you may be wondering why the school filters aren't catching it.

Nate says schools it's because technically, they're still inside approved tools.

Schools block outside websites, but Google Workspace apps are required for learning.

So when communication happens inside a Google Doc or Slide, it doesn't always trigger filters the same way social media would.

It's not that schools aren't trying — it's that kids are creative.

Nate says the kinds of things happening in these hidden spaces ranges from harmless chatting to bullying, sharing inappropriate images or links, even coordinating fights.

He says parents should look for three things:



Multiple shared Google Docs with random names Excessive commenting activity inside assignments Kids quickly switching tabs when a parent walks by

Nate also says if your child is very protective over their school Chromebook, that's a sign you should explore further.

You can learn more at Natewebbspeaker.com.

