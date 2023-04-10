How kids can learn to be critical and thoughtful on TikTok

Kids are making and consuming content every day -- Utah Film Center offers a film and media arts festival that teaches kids to be more critical and thoughtful about the stories they are watching and creating.

It's called Tumbleweeds, and it's a two-day festival of kid-friendly movies from around the world, cool demonstrations and presentations from filmmakers, and workshops to up your game in video game design, movie making, and more!

The theme for 2023 is "Our Magical World". Kids can watch cool movies about nature, the outdoors and animals, all in time for Earth Day!

There are also affordable workshops taught by professionals that teach kids all about filmmaking including special FX makeup, VR 360 movie making, podcasting, screenwriting and stop motion animation.

Because Utah Film Center is a nonprofit they want to be as inclusive as possible and make the festival affordable for all families.

They have $8 passes for all films, presentations and events (in advance only until they sell out) or pay what you can on site.

There's free parking and free rides on TRAX.

You can learn more at tumbleweedkids.org.