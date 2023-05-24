How much is too much social media for your child?

Most parents these days have had to tackle the topic of social media and their kids. Even the state of Utah recently addressed it in the latest legislative session with new laws signed on the matter.

Social media is here to stay. It’s hard to escape. But how much is too much, and what are the positive and negative effects?

The good news? Dr. Mike Frankz with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah said it’s not all bad.

“I think social media really allows for our kids to do some socialization…especially kids who are more shy or reticent to interact socially they can actually interact through social media in a healthy manner.”

Frankz said other positive effects of social media include sharing information about life, learning tricks and life hacks from peers, and relating to others going through the same experiences. But he said to watch out for overuse.

“It just creates such a dopamine hit. I mean there’s an addictive component to it where kids do the scrolling, and they’re in it, and it really triggers the brain to want more and stay with it,” said Frankz.

And that goes for adults as well.

“We are all at some risk here of using social media in a way that’s not particularly healthy.”

A physical detachment from a device is sometimes the only way to get a break.

“The lure is just too much if it’s within an arm’s reach, really for any of us,” said Frankz.

He said taking your phone or computer out of the bedroom at night to ensure more sleep is particularly helpful, and warns of the risk of exposure to possible sexual predators online.

Additionally, social media may lead to self-confidence issues and potential eating disorders, especially in young women.

“We really think there is a strong association with social media and really the idealized body images,” said Frankz.

Recently a survey of 17-thousand students showed a majority of teenage girls are depressed, and nearly a third have even contemplated suicide.

“While there are some positives of social media, we also need to do what we can to make sure our kids are using it in a responsible and healthy way...” said Frankz.

Frankz suggests talking openly with your kids about social media is a good first step.

“We can ask some open-ended questions like what’s it been like on social media lately, tell me about it. Don’t push too hard, but be interested and involved.”

And set a good example with your own use.

Parents are also encouraged to watch for physical signs of depression or anxiety possibly related to excessive social media use, and to reach out for professional help if needed.