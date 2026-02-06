How National Marriage Week is being celebrated in Utah

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Utah Marriage Commission (UMC) is recognizing National Marriage Week, February 7 to 14, 2026.

We talked with Commission Chairman Bruce Hough about the activities and resources available to Utahns.

The Commission collaborates with educators and community partners to provide Utah residents with no-cost, evidence-based resources that strengthen marriages through education, relationship skills, and family well-being

He says Governor Spencer Cox will issue a Proclamation in recognition of National Marriage Week.

There's also a search for Utah's longest-married couple. The winning couple will receive a 30-minute interview documentary. You can nominate yourself or others here.

You may also see billboards going up to raise awareness of UMC resources which include e-courses, podcasts, webinars, blogs, YouTube videos, online programs and downloadable guidebooks.

Hough says, ""The research is clear. Strong marriages contribute to stronger communities and a healthier society."

You can learn more at strongermarriage.org.

