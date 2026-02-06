Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

How National Marriage Week is being celebrated in Utah

National Marriage Week
As part of National Marriage Week, the search is on for Utah's longest married couple.
National Marriage Week Celebrated in Utah
Posted

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Utah Marriage Commission (UMC) is recognizing National Marriage Week, February 7 to 14, 2026.

We talked with Commission Chairman Bruce Hough about the activities and resources available to Utahns.

The Commission collaborates with educators and community partners to provide Utah residents with no-cost, evidence-based resources that strengthen marriages through education, relationship skills, and family well-being

He says Governor Spencer Cox will issue a Proclamation in recognition of National Marriage Week.

There's also a search for Utah's longest-married couple. The winning couple will receive a 30-minute interview documentary. You can nominate yourself or others here.

You may also see billboards going up to raise awareness of UMC resources which include e-courses, podcasts, webinars, blogs, YouTube videos, online programs and downloadable guidebooks.

Hough says, ""The research is clear. Strong marriages contribute to stronger communities and a healthier society."

You can learn more at strongermarriage.org.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE