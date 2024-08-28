How new lighting can save your business money

Codale Electric Supply is a Wattsmart Business Premium Vendor specializing in helping businesses improve the lighting in their spaces to save them energy and money.

Codale recently completed a project with Mapleleaf cabinets in West Valley saving them nearly 100,000 kwh/ year which leads to about $7900 in savings annually.

Mapleleaf Cabinets is a commercial millwork shop certified for its high-quality work through the Architectural Woodwork Institute (AWI). Specializing in commercial cabinetry and fixtures, the company designs, engineers, builds and ships fixtures all across the globe.

This project included improving the lighting in the main warehouse and surrounding areas to increase visibility helping improve the team’s attention to detail, production and employee morale.

Codale Electric Supply prepared the project’s proposal and incentive paperwork, so everything was readily available for Mapleleaf Cabinets’ approval. Incentives from Rocky Mountain Power reduced the total project cost by more than half, from $51,770 to $23,745. This investment is estimated to pay for itself in three years.

If you know of a business in need of upgraded lighting and could potentially save them thousands of dollars on their power bill, contact Codale Electric Supply at 1-800- 300-6634 or visit codale.com.

Visit Wattsmart.com to find out more.