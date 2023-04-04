How often should you change your furnace filter?

A common question many people ask the Any Hours Services technicians is, "how often should I change my furnace filter?"

The short answer is, when it’s dirty, however everyone’s house is a little different.

Things that will determine how fast your filter gets dirty are the air, the quality, size, and thickness of the filter.

To see if your filter is dirty... take it out and hold it up to a light. If you can't see light through your filter, it's time to change.

When you buy a new filter take your old filter to the store or take a picture of the size so you make sure to buy the right onw.

When reinstalling the filter, use the arrow on the box and make sure the arrow is pointing toward the furnace.

Any Hour Services is the Official Home Services Partner of The Place, and one of our Home Pros.

You can call Any Hour Services at 801-443-7540 or visit anyhourservices.com.