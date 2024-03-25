How one man overcame his fear of flying, and how he's helping others fly again too

Brian Morris's intense fear of flying restricted his ability to travel, connect with friends and experience life to the fullest.

He says the phobia took a huge toll on his day-to-day activities and overall quality of life.

Brian says despite numerous attempts, he found himself unable to board a plane, which led him to seek a lasting solution.

He says he met a former pilot named Emma Henderson, by happenchance, and found comfort through knowledge.

Emma walked him through flight mechanics - explaining each sound and sensation experienced on a flight and that ignited an idea for Brian.

It was the birth of "Flight Deck", which are flashcards to help people deal with the fear of flying.

Brian has meticulously recorded every explanation of the flying experience onto flashcards, crafting a comprehensive guide to ease the fears of anxious travelers.

You can learn more on his website flightdeck365.com.