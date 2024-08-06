How one Utah company is helping women advance in the tech industry.

For the eighth consecutive year, Utah has been ranked as the worst state in the nation for women's equality, according to WalletHub's annual report, which evaluates over a dozen key indicators.

But it's not all bad news. This week, 100 Utah companies will be honored by the Governor's office for their efforts to address this critical issue.

One of them is Vasion, with offices in St. George and Lehi, which has made a commitment to advancing women in technology.

Vasion has created an environment that promotes equity and inclusion, leading to increased opportunities and support for women within the company.

In response to a peak in female attrition in 2022, Vasion implemented targeted support initiatives.

By 2023, they say a reduction in female attrition to just nine percent, demonstrating the company's commitment to retaining and supporting women in the workforce.

In addition, Vasion has parental leave policies that better support employees.

Their paid maternity and adoption leave is eight weeks at 100 percent pay and paternity leave to two weeks.

You can learn more about them at vasion.com.