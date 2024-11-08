How one Utah company started to pay for their daughter's medical bills

As the holidays approach many gift baskets are given but so many are filled with unwanted products.

Saranoni Luxury Blankets was created to not only be a gift basket that's filled with all the best products but also to bring in extra money for one Utah family.

They started as a gift basket company but now have over 15 different types of fabrics and make blankets for babies, toddlers, teens, adults, bedding, robes snugglers, slippers, etc. and have added Snuggle Up chairs and Animal Rockers this Holiday Season.

Nathan and Emily are parents of six children and their firstborn child, Eliza, was born with microtia, a congenital condition that caused her to be born without a fully developed outer and middle ear.

As she grew old enough to be considered for corrective surgery, Emily and Nathan learned the procedure was considered a cosmetic surgery, and wouldn’t be covered by insurance. The cost was over $100,000.00 for just the outer ear surgery and didn’t include the middle ear or other surgeries that would be needed.

Saranoni is named after their great-grandmothers, Sarah and Noni and their luxury blankets truly are as soft and luxurious as they look.

The company was doing amazing however on November 5th of 2021, Nathan was diagnosed with a large tumor in the middle of the brain stem. Within 2 days, he lost his ability to walk on his own.

Just two months later Nathan passed away on January 5th, 2022 leaving Emily and her six children behind.

Saranoni was dear to Nathan's heart and Emily and her kids continue the legacy of Saranoni in honor of him.

You can shop their holiday sale to support this Utah company at saranoni.com. Receive 30% off with code MAGIC30.