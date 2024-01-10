How our health is tied to the planet’s health

Our health is intrinsically tied to the planet’s health so when it comes to the climate crisis, every action matters.

Mark Brunson, Science Director for The Nature Conservancy's Canyonlands Research Program, as well as a Utah State University professor, says Utah residents won't all be affected equally.

For example, the dangers of heat exposure in St. George versus asthma attacks due to the inversion in the Salt Lake Valley.

The Nature Conservancy is helping to develop more sustainable ways of producing food in a changing climate.

Mark also stresses that it is important we empower the next generation of youth to become land managers that will support the health of their communities and people.

For more information go to nature.org.