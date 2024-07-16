How playing a mobile game could lead you to a real treasure in Utah's wilderness

If you loved Pokémon Go, you'll probably love Swords of Secret.

Swords of Secret is an immersive mobile game that combines adventure, strategy, and social interaction.

Players explore a fantastical world filled with hidden treasures, challenging quests and powerful enemies.

The game is created by Future House Studios in Pleasant Grove, and CEO and founder Adam Sidwell, joined us to tell us more about it.

He explained the app uses GPS to allow the gamers to walk around the game's app in real life. Along the way, they will find swords that will eventually lead them to the treasure — $5,000!

You can sign up by visiting swordsofsecret.com.