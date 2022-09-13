How puppies are helping children in foster care in Utah

Heather Gibson is the owner of Big Hearted Breeders and has participated in specialized training for puppies for emotional support, service and therapy dogs.

She has also been a foster parent for more than 10 years and has personally seen the benefits pets have had in her home.

That's why Heather is working with the Utah Foster Care on an ongoing basis, including the upcoming Fostering Hope Gala on September 16, 2022.

The gala will raise money for programs that promote healing and connection for youth in foster care and for the families caring for them.

Big Hearted Breeders is donating a puppy to the auction at the gala. It can be purchased by someone for themselves, or to be donated to a foster family.

Utah Foster Care finds, educates and supports families who care for Utah children in foster care. Since the nonprofit was created in 1999, more than 15,800 foster families have been recruited and trained.

If you'd like more information please visit utahfostercare.org or bigheartedbreeders.com.