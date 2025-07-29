How Respite Care gives family caregivers a break to focus on their own life too

When you are a caregiver to a loved one, it's important that you take some time out to focus on your own life.

Trinka Whatley, owner of Visiting Angels in Provo, says taking care of family members can be time-consuming and many times the caregiver also has a job and their own children to care for.

This can lead to feeling overwhelmed or burned-out.

At Visiting Angels, they offer care on any schedule, working with the family and family members.

Shay Moen, Care Coordinator at Visiting Angels in Layton, explained that Respite Care is much like the other care they offer, since every Care Plan and Schedule is unique to that client.

"In the case where we are helping a family caregiver that is caring for a loved one, we just schedule to be there when they need time off. Whether that is to go to work, or to spend some time with their own kids, we can work with any schedule," says Shay.

Visiting Angels works hand-in-hand with the Home Health and Assisted Living Facilities and can schedule to help fill in gaps or to cover a week if the family needs to go out of town or on a vacation.

Trinka says they focus on safety in the home and offer free home safety inspections, specifically to help families be aware of things that are needed in the home or how to reduce falls or accidents.

Visiting angels covers much of Utah with offices in Layton, for Weber and Davis Counties as well as Salt Lake City, Holladay and South Jordan and the Provo office that covers Utah County and Wasatch County. Their St. George office covers Central and Southern Utah.

