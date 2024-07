In the 1800s, rope was known as the pioneer's multi tool. It was used to tie up the horses, to cinch up their coats in the cold winter months, and so much more.

But rope wasn't something they easily had on hand so they had to make it.

Jenny Hardman talked with Micah and Zander at This Is The Place Heritage Park to learn how rope was made.

If you would like to see this and so history of Utah go to thisistheplace.org for more information and tickets.