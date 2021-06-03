How sedation dentistry could help you get the treatment you've been putting off

According to researchers, anywhere between 50 and 80 percent of adults in the United States have some degree of dental anxiety ranging from mild to severe.

And that means so many people are putting off getting dental treatment.

Dr. David Stubbs, founder of Stubbs Dental, says you don't need to worry, they have services to ease this anxiety and fear.

Stubbs Dental offers all levels of sedation:

Minimal: You're relaxed and awake. Usually in the form of inhaled sedation-laughing gas

Moderate: You're sleepy but awake. Usually in the form of oral medication.

Deep: You're barely awake. Usually in the form of IV sedation.

General anesthesia: You're unconscious. In the form of IV sedation.

Stubbs Dental is offering free laughing gas and free consultations.

They have locations in Layton, Bountiful Murray and Lehi.

Visit stubbsdental.com to make your appointment today!