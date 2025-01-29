How slowing down can improve your mental health, physical well-being and relationships

There's power to just taking it slow.

In fact, slowing down can improve your mental health, physical well-being and your relationships, all while boosting productivity and creativity.

Lee Holden is an expert at slowing down after his journey into the world of Qi Gong. Years later, he built his career around the practice.

Lee explains that Qi Gong is a coordinated body-posture and movement, breathing and meditation all combined.

He says that this "slowness" practice is adopted from ancient wisdom that anyone can try to feel more energized and connected.

Lee says that the "faster is better" mentality depletes energy and causes stress.

You can get Lee's new book to learn more at holdenqigong.com.