How Social Media has glamorized Valentine's Day

When you scroll through social media, every user seems to have the perfect life but behind every user is a real person who is also struggling in ways we often don't see.

As we approach Valentine's Day, social media often glamorizes this holiday and gives many people unrealistic expectations.

Kelly Houseman, MS, LLPC shared 3 tips to help you stick to you navigate this holiday:

1. Remember what the holiday is really about

2. Set realistic expectations

3. When scrolling through social media, remember there is reality behind the fantasy

You can get more advice or reachout to kelly at kellyhouseman.com.