How stone from Utah is used for landscaping and water conservation

It’s kind of ironic, Utah has so much water from this record breaking winter but we still live in a desert.

American Stone wants to ensure people understand that despite this incredible amount of water, in a few years we will typically begin to cycle back into a drought period.



"One of the best things we as homeowners can do is transform our own yards and gardens to more water wise landscapes," said Dan Thomas with American Stone.

Replacing grass with hardscape features can eliminate the need for so much water consumption.

"The more people who do this the better for all of us," he said. "Of course at American Stone we have a huge selection of natural stone products to fit any yard and landscape—large or small."

The selection of natural stone they carry has a wide range of color and characteristics.

Much of which is quarried in the western U.S. and particularly here in Utah. "You can see some of that gorgeous red that southern Utah is famous for in several of our products, including Hickory and Cherokee Red. But we don’t stop there, we have beautiful tans and even granite if that’s more your style."

It's important to know pavers and other manufactured hardscape products are concrete casts with added color, texture, and different shapes. While flagstones are natural products quarried right from the mountain side.

Installation is also different. Flagstones can be installed directly on a sand base, while pavers needed to be more flat typically require different layers of base and sand. Pavers are usually meant for flat surface areas while flagstones retain that natural meandering feel.

With the past cold winter and more people wanting to spend time outside, American Stone's hardscape and stone products can provide the oasis people are looking for.

"Most people automatically think about paths, patios, and perhaps retaining walls, but that barely scratches the surface," Dan said. "More and more people are installing outdoor kitchen spaces, water features, and of course fireplaces of all kinds."

Speaking of water features, American Stone is a local Aquascapes dealer. This means they not only can provide the rock and stone to build your dream water fall or pond they can also supply the liners, pumps, and other components necessary to make that dream a reality.

American Stone can also recommend dozens of contractors for those who don't want to take on a project by themselves.

To kick off summer, American Stone is offering a sale on the Cherokee Red Flagstone. From May 22-June 3, they are offering a 100 square foot patio kit of this flagstone starting at only $299 which includes the matching sand and weed barrier.

In honor of Memorial Day, each of their stores will be having a drawing for an Aquascape Table Top Fountain kit on Saturday, May 27.

For more information please visit american-stone.com/fox13.