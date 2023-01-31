How storytelling will improve relationships at home and at work

Did you know that good storytelling skills could help improve your relationships at home and at work?

Michelle McCullough and Mike Brian both have experience in telling stories and public speaking.

They say if you learn how to develop stories from your life, it could connect you with others.

The basics of a good story are environment, apex and resolution.

The Mountain West Chapter of the National Speakers Association provides opportunities for professional speakers to improve their skills.

They are having a Short Store Showdown on February 15, 2023 from 4:00pm to 9:00pm at the SLCC Miller Campus. Use code Fox13 for a discount!

They promise it will be a night "full of laughter, inspiration and motivation".

They say contestants will share experiences that have changed their lives and the lives of those they speak to.

For more information visit nsamountainwest.org.