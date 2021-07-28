How students can earn their college Associates degree online, at their own time and pace

Snow College launched Snow Online in 2020 to provide students an accelerated path to earning their Associate Degree online - all at their own time and place.

Snow College is ranked #1 in the nation when it comes to credit transferability, so students who finish their General Ed degree with Snow Online can transfer to any major university they want and have confidence that their credits will transfer well.

Teri Clawson, Associate Vice President at Snow College, says they are conscientious of the cost of education. For that reason, they have priced this as low as possible. They've even eliminated application fees, textbook fees and other fees so that the only fees left is the cost of tuition.

Because of that students can use grants, financial aid and other options to help cover the cost of tuition. This is one of the most affordable programs in teh state.

Check out online.snow.edu to learn more, including how to login to a live Demo Account to check out what the courses are like.