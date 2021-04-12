How the Pixar movie 'Soul' will help Utah children find their spark

There's an exciting virtual opportunity coming up that's all about the power of mentorship and finding your spark.

We learned about it in our Healthier Together segment, brought to us by Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah

Logan Meyers, Program Director for Friends of the Children - Utah, says his organization identifies kids who have potential and hopes and dreams and puts them with a mentor for 12+ years - No Matter What.

He says it's all about finding your spark - those things we each are passionate about and drive our creativity, as well as the power of mentorship.

Friends of the Children - Utah is hosting an event "Share Your Spark" with Pixar and Big Brothers Big Sisters on April 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

It was inspired by the Pixar movie 'Soul', which really celebrates these things and which are embedded in the work they do at Friends of the Children - Utah.

They reached out to Pixar Animation Studios to see if they would be willing to collaborate on something to tell this story, and they said yes!

So, at the event, four Utahns who now work at Pixar, will talk about their work, their sparks and their mentors. The event will be moderated by First Lady Abby Cox.

Nancy Basinger, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, says the goal of this event is to increase community awareness about how each of us can make an impact on the lives of youth.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah and Friends of the Children – Utah are two organizations working together along the continuum of mentoring services here in Utah.

Their collective goals are to support youth and their families through one-on-one mentoring, and we hope this event will call folks to action to thank their mentors, be mentors and use the hashtag #shareyourspark to tell how you use your creativity to explore their passions.

Visit bbbsu.org to learn more about becoming a "Big" and visit friendsutah.org to learn more about what they do, and to register for this one-of-a-kind event.

