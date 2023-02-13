How three little words can help you turn trials into triumph

No matter what life experiences you endured you can still live an authentic, fulfilling and successful life. You do not need to be defined by your past. You can start again and learn, grow, and turn trials into triumph with three concepts.

Author, TedX Speaker and Certified Life Coach Terry Sidford, joined us with the three little words with vey big meanings.

1. TRUTH: Embrace the truth of what is happening in your life. See it for what it is; good or bad. Acknowledge your truth and the truth of others. It will give you courage and strength to take action and make good decision.

2. COURAGE: Courage allows you to persist and act without knowing the outcome. The root of the word courage is cor – the Latin word for heart. In one of its earliest forms, the word courage meant "to speak one's mind by telling all one's heart." Courage is a heart word. Be brave. Courage allows you to connect to your heart.

3. LOVE: Love connects us all to our basic nature. It is the universal solvent to most any problem. Love allows you to see the authenticity in yourself and others.

Terry says, "I learned from my life experiences that I always had a choice to learn, grow and start again. I learned that being a victim did not get me where I wanted to go in life. I turned trials and tribulations of a chaotic life into triumph and success. I wouldn't be living the life of my dreams without the valuable lessons learned from my life challenges."

For more information please visit terrysidford.com.