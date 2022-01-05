How to achieve 2022 Social Media Trends

Social Media trends seem to be changing constantly and social media expert, Natalie Zfat, has three ways you can achieve social media success in 2022.

1. Live audio chat rooms:

With the rise of podcasts and live audio rooms Facebook has now launched their version of live audio rooms. It allows you to be hands-free while consuming the content plus it has no cap on the number of listeners who can be in the room.

2. Reach new audiences:

Consider changing your settings from private to public to grow your audience and get new eyes on your page.

3. Snackable content:

Don't stress about doing a long reel! We have so much information thrown at us every minute and people just want fun, quick, and entertaining videos these days.

You can learn more from Natalie on Twitter & Instagram @nataliezfat