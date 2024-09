The world of social media can be very overwhelming and also very confusing.

Sisters, Grace and Camille Weston, Co-founders Nona Rose social media agency, say there are 3 secrets to becoming a TikTok star:

1) Don't overthink it

2) Do it for the plot

3) Don't get caught up in the numbers

They joined Jenny Hardman in studio to show us what the demure trend is all about.

