Do your kids dream of catching a Leprechaun on St. Patrick's Day?

Well.. you can help them by building a "trap".

Monica Alters from SookEe Designs made one for us from things she already had at home.

She says all you really need is a box, green tissue paper and some shiny stickers.

You can even find a "pot of gold" and gold coins at dollar stores.

You can follow more of Monica's projects on Instagram @SookEeDesigns.