How to buy holiday clothes that don't just end up gathering dust in the back of your closet

Style Coach Dani Slaugh says she sees it all the time: One section in the closet of clothes that are worn once a year, for the holidays.

But, your holiday clothes don't have to end up gathering dust. Dani says before you purchase an item, ask yourself if you could also wear it for another occasion such as New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, a winter wedding or a dressy dinner party.

Dani joined us with some guidelines for classic pieces to look for:

Jewel tones with a touch of shine. Matching the top and bottom adds to the elongating effect.

Work the unexpected winter whites. Play up the gold accessories and touch of sparkle in the top.

Take a cue from the classic tuxedo with feminine styling.

A winter midi length dress with tall boots keeps the legs warm, slim, and elegant.

And if we must we must…go for the plaid shirt that has a face framing ruffle collar. Pair it with slim straight cords or denim jeans that will prove to be dust resistant for sure!

You can contact Dani at stylebydani.com and @stylebydanithegirl.