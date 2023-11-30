How to buy the safest toys this holiday season.

Did you know that toys are among the safest consumer products found in the home – that’s how strict U.S. toy regulations are!

With that being said you need to be aware of dangerous counterfeit toys that can be found online.

Joan Lawrence from The Toy Association joined us to help families find toys that are safe for their children.

The first thing families should know is that all toys sold in this country must comply with over 100 strict federal safety standards and tests.

Responsible toymakers and retailers go above and beyond to ensure their products are safe.

Unfortunately, some sellers on third-party online marketplaces operate anonymously and take advantage of consumer faith by selling toys that may be counterfeit, stolen, or recalled. These illegitimate products are unlikely to meet rigorous toy safety laws – putting children everywhere at risk.

Always stick with online sellers you know and trust – or purchase directly from a toy manufacturer’s website.

If you’re shopping in person, shop at a retailer you know well, whether it’s a big box chain or your local neighborhood toy store.

Another thing to remember is toys have age labels – these are created by experts who take into account the specific features of a toy and the developmental abilities of children at different ages. Age labels are there for a reason.

Small batteries can be a hidden hazard. There is a longstanding federal law that requires toys to have a locking mechanism on the battery compartment, but there are still things parents can do to keep kids safe from battery ingestion.

Of course, it’s always a good idea to supervise play. Even better, you can get on the floor and play with your kids. Playing together is the best way to show your children how to play appropriately and safely with their toys.

Best of all, playing together as a family relieves stress, builds lasting memories, and paves the way for a safe and joy-filled holiday season!

For more information go playsafe.org.

