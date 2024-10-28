How to celebrate Halloween this week in Family Fun with Fox 13

There's a Trick or Treasure party at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium on Monday, October 28, 2024 from 4-8pm. Wear your costume and go on a quest for candy as you journey through underwater landscapes, and meet your favorite creatures along the way!

Click here for more information.

Celebrate "Owl"aween on Monday, October 28, 2024 from 6-8pm at Hawkwatch International in Salt Lake City. You can meet real owls and other raptors during this free family-friendly event. There will also be trick-or-treating on site. Click here for more information.

Bring your carved pumpkin to a Jack O'Lantern Float at Bartholomew Pond in Springville on Monday, October 28, 2024 from 5:30-7:0pm. They'll light up the gourds and float them for you. Click here for more information.

It's Dinos in the Dark on Monday, October 28, 2024 from 5:30-8:30pm at the Eccles Dinosaur Park in Ogden. The prehistoric creatures come alive at night, so dress up and enjoy a haunted trail, ghost stories and treat bags. Click here for more information.

Highland City is a having a Trick-or-Treat Street on Monday, October 28, 2024 from 5-7pm at the Town Center Splash Pad. Click here for more information.

And in Washington City, get a jump start on celebrating Halloween at a Trunk-and-Treat event from 6-8pm at the Washington City Community Center Parking Lot. Click here for more information.

BooLights will be lighting up Utah's Hogle Zoo through Wednesday, October 30, 2024, so you can step into a betwitching world of pumpkins and glowing displays every evening between 6:30 and 8:30pm. Click here for more information.

You also have through Wednesday, October 30, 2024 to visit Scary Hill, that's at Cherry Hill in Kaysville. Hundreds of skeletons await your visit, plus every hole of miniature golf gets haunted in spooky fashion. Click here for more information.

On Thursday, October 31, 2024, Kanab is having at Spooktacular Extravaganza. The fun gets underway at 5:00pm. Click here for more information.

Logan is having a Treat Walk on Thursday, October 31, 2024 from 10am to 4pm. More than 60 local businesses will open their doors to costumed kids! Click here for more information.

Park City's Howl-o-ween Celebration will be held on Thursday, October 31 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. This local's event brings the community together in costume with our favorite four-legged friends. Click here for more information.

Trick-or-Treat Street on Historic 25th Street in Ogden. This Halloween day event goes from 4 to 7pm. Click here for more information.

Downtown Tooele is holding a Trick-or-Treat party on Thursday, October 25, 2024 from 3-6pm. Click here for more information.

And in Provo on Thursday, October 31, 2024, put on your best costumes and celebrate Halloween downtown. There will be local businesses handing out candy and lots of other free goodies along Center Street and University Ave. Click here for more information.

