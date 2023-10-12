How to choose the right furniture for small living spaces vs. large living spaces

We are seeing more multi family and town homes being developed in Utah, and with that the styling that we have done traditionally is shifting to accommodate smaller spaces.

Abby Doll from DownEast Home joined us with how the styles differ.

She says in traditional homes, there is room for large modular sectionals like DownEast's Feather Sectional. A two-sofa set like their Aksel Sofas are also popular.

But, Abby says as we move into smaller spaces, people are shifting to living areas with a sofa and two accent chairs, side by side, as they arranged DownEast's Cloud Sofa and Canvas and their Romy Chairs.

Abby says you can also do a sofa and accent chairs opposite each other to stay conversational.

She also recommends a round coffee table to make it easier to walk in and out of the room as well as to walk from seat to seat.

Skinnier console tables are taking over the larger bulkier cabinets too.

Abby says in traditional homes you would see a separate dining room with room for a console or sideboard like their Santa Rosa Dining Table.

In smaller spaces dining rooms blend naturally from dining to living rooms. That means decorating with furniture pieces that blend well to dining and living.

They potentially have a console table that will connect the rooms like with their Pike Dining Table and Cloud Sofas.

Using a bench also makes the space feel airier and lighter, as opposed to using six dining chairs all the way around.

DownEast Home will be at the Salt Lake Home Show with furniture options.

