How to choose window treatments that you won't regret later

Many homeowners purchase blinds or shades online or from big-box stores based only on a small swatch or a photo—then regret it once it's installed.

Augustin Oros, owner of Bloomin' Blinds, says you won't have buyer's remorse if you choose your window treatments in the actual space where they'll live.

He says first of all lighting changes everything. Natural light, wall color, flooring tone, and trim can transform how a fabric appears. Something neutral in a showroom may look too warm, too cool, or even slightly green at home.

Privacy isn't always what people think. For instance a shade that feels private during the day can become see-through at night when the indoor lights are on.

Augustin says it's best to choose your window treatments for the room they'll be in - one size does not fit all.

For instance bedrooms need darkness and privacy. Kitchens need blinds that are easy to clean. Living spaces benefit from glare reduction and temperature control.

Bloomin' Blinds brings full-size samples directly to the home and holds them in your actual windows so you see the true look before buying.

Even new homes can have uneven openings. They measure at multiple points—top, middle, and bottom—to ensure a precise fit and clean finish.

See Augustin Oros live on the Design Stage at the Salt Lake Home Show. Bring photos of your windows (or top two rooms), and he'll help narrow choices then schedule a free in-home consultation.

Salt Lake Home Show:

January 9, 10 & 11, 2026

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 S. State St., Sandy, Utah

Show Hours:

Fri, Jan. 9 | 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 10 | 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sun, Jan. 11 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13 | (Online) $11

Seniors 55+ $9

Children 12 & under FREE

Teacher Appreciation & Hero Day – Friday, Jan. 9

Teachers, active military, veterans, police, fire & first responders receive FREE admission with valid ID at Will Call.

More details & tickets: SaltLakeHomeShow.com.