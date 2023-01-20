How to Clean Out Your Closet

We all have things in our closet we know we should get rid of but we just can't quite part with them.

Alison Lumbatis, founder and CEO Outfit Formulas, is helping you keep only the pieces that make you look and feel your best!

Here are six questions to ask yourself when doing a closet clean out:

Would I buy this again? Does it fit? Have I worn it in the last year? Is it still in good condition? Do I feel good when I wear this? Can I pair it up in more than one way?

Alison suggests a great way to this is is by turning all of your hangers the opposite way... as you wear things turn the hanger back around the correct direction, by the end of the year you will be able to answer all the questions.

For more information and to follow Alison go to outfitformulas.com