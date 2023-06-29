Let's do the Hustle: A month-long physical activity and fundraising challenge

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah encourages everyone to engage in active, healthy living and realize their potential by increasing their physical and mental well-being.

They're teaming up with Wasatch Adaptive Sports (WAS) for a peer-to-peer fundraising and physical activity event called "Hustle".

WAS' mission is to encourage independence and a healthier lifestyle for individuals with adaptive needs. They are 98 percent donation-based and offer scholarship support to 96 percent of their students.

In 2022, WAS helped more than 700 people experience the joy and freedom of outdoor sports year round through activities like cycling, mountain biking, yoga, skiing, snowboarding and more.

You can support WAS athletes this summer via the 2023 WAS Hustle! They are hoping to raise $25,000, cover 25,000 miles and log 2,500 hours of physical activity time.

The challenge is open to anyone who wishes to participate, and all dollars raised benefit WAS students and contribute to the WAS mission to empower active living for people with disabilities through the holistic benefits of outdoor recreation.

Registration is open through July 20, 2023 and the challenge begins July 15 and runs through August 19, culminating with the Final Mile celebration at Liberty Park.

Click here to register, or text WASHustle to 71777 to sign up!