How to deal with insurance companies after an accident

So, let's say you've been hit by another driver, what's the first thing you should do?

According to Personal Injury Attorney Craig swapp, call the police. He says they'll make sure that accurate insurance information is exchanged and usually provide all drivers involved with a "driver exchange sheet" that includes the auto insurance information of all the involved parties.

After that, you'll have to get your car repaired. Swapp says you can either file a property damage claim with your auto insurance or the auto insurance of the driver who caused the accident.

There are benefits and disadvantages to both, Swapp told us. If you file with the at-fault driver's insurance you won't have to pay a deductible, but they may take up to 30-days to accept responsibility and start the claim.

If you go through your own insurance, you'll have to pay the deductible, at least until the at-fault insurance accepts responsibility, but generally, it'll be processed faster.

